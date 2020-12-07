Mitch Eveland, along with the staff at the Lake Mills Market have been chosen as the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce ‘Business of the year.’ Each year, the Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce chooses one local business to be awarded as Business of the Year as a reflection of the business’ impact in the community, charitable giving, volunteerism and stewardship.
“The staff at Lake Mills Market is humbled with the recognition as the ‘Lake Mills Business of the year,’ said Mitch Eveland, owner Lake Mills Market. “Since mid-March it has been all hands-on deck at the store. Much of the staff worked extra hours to help meet the needs of the community. It has turned into a great team building experience as everybody pitched in to help wherever needed. While we never considered ourselves as essential workers before the pandemic, our customers have made us feel essential and for that we are thankful.”
Eveland opened the Lake Mills Market in 2014 and since that time has donated to hundreds of charitable causes. This year alone the Market donated thousands of dollars to various organizations around town, with the help of customers, through the Round up program.
The Market provides food and donations to the Lake Mills Food Pantry and donates all leftover baked goods and other food. They donated 1,000 gallons of milk through their new Wooden Nickel Milk Program. This benefited not only the Lake Mills Food Pantry but also the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry.
They connected with Cedar Valley Dairy and arraigned to sell over 100,000 pounds of fresh cheese and worked with the Lake Mills Community Foundation Covid-19 Recovery Fund raising $21,000 including $5,000 from the store.
The store put together a program to sell other businesses gift cards and purchased over $4,000 of them to help other businesses.
The business helped a local small business operator who was struggling due to COVID-19 and donated $5,000 to help get them over the hump.
When the pandemic started the management team at The Market, worked around the clock procuring product for their customers.
The store searched tirelessly for product. Having been in the grocery business for over 40 years, Eveland utilized many contacts to supply customers with the things they needed.
The hourly and salaried staff received a significant bonus in the Spring when the pandemic started. They have been paid hazard pay since late March. Hourly employees are paid an additional $2 per hour and salaried employees receive an extra $100 per week.”
The store has instituted a vigorous cleaning and sanitizing program. They have spent nearly $10,000 on sanitation equipment and close to $30,000 on products used by customers while shopping.
Perhaps one of the biggest things the store is known for from its customers is the commitment to providing local products. Products include fresh produce, honey, beer, wine, spirits, eggs, pizza, coffee and more.
"The Lake Mills Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to present our Business of the Year award to Mitch Eveland and Lake Mills Market. The Market is an asset to our community in so many ways," said Amy Phillips, executive director, Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce. "Mitch is a supporter of our community, our non-profits, and our local businesses. We want to thank Mitch and his entire team at Lake Mills Market for everything they do to help make our community better and stronger.
