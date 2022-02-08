A local brewery planning to add a downtown Lake Mills location will be receiving a bit of financial assistance from one of the tax incremental finance districts (TID).
Rob Larson, owner of Tyranena Brewing Company, plans to redevelop the property at 203 W. Main St. to create a tap room and beer garden. The company purchased the property in 2018; it had previously been a pharmacy.
The Lake Mills City Council voted at its Feb. 1 to approve a developers agreement with Tyranena Properties that includes allocating money from TID #8 and a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) community investment development grant. Tyranena Properties will receive a total of $275,000 in TID funds and the project is eligible for up to $250,000 in WEDC grants.
Larson said the TID and WEDC grants are essential to funding the development.
City Manager Steve Wilke said the Tyranena tap room would be the first project in TID #8.
“It’s a pretty significant project that I think will benefit the downtown a lot,” Wilke said.
City attorney Dan Drescher said TID #8 was created to redevelop a downtown blighted district. The property at 203 W. Main St. had been identified as a redevelopment opportunity early on, he said. The planned development has already been approved by city staff.
According to Wilke, Tyranena Properties next step in the process is to file for a building permit which would allow property renovations to get underway.
“We’re excited to do something in the downtown district and add to its vibrancy,” Larson said.
Following the meeting Stacey Schraufnagel, front operations manager with Tyranena Brewing, said the redevelopment of the building and adjacent parking lot would be to expand the building into the parking lot and have a bar with seating on the first floor and a rooftop deck over the addition. The remaining parking lot space would be used for an outdoor beer garden.
“We’ve been looking for a downtown location for a number of years because we have limited indoor space at the brewery,” Schraufnagel said. “We felt it would be nice to have a downtown presence and more space.”
She said the brewery located on Owen Street would continue to operate and be open to the public.
During the council meeting Schraufnagel said a contractor indicated if the project starts by March 1 it could be done before the end of September. She said the business is hoping things progress to make a fall opening happen.
“I think this is going to lead to other redevelopment in the area and spur some other activities,” council member Liesa Kerler said.
Council President Greg Waters agreed, noting the tap room would be a positive project for the community.