According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 4.5 million children ages 3-17 have a diagnosed behavioral problem, 4.4 million have diagnosed anxiety, and 1.9 million have diagnosed depression. While the numbers are staggering, it also indicates the need for children and adolescents to have psychiatrists and psychologists who can assist with these challenges.
However, trying to find a practitioner and then booking an appointment can for some families can be difficult.
Based on this knowledge, Scott Roots and his wife Monika founded Bend Health one year ago and opened the Madison-based online business just a few months ago with the mission to increase access to child and adolescent mental health care to families.
Roots, who grew up in Lake Mills and graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in 1999, wanted to find a solution to help families connect with mental health care practitioners.
“I’ve seen some of the other solutions come to market and seen the challenges and where there’s opportunity to really have an impact,” said Roots, who has been employed in the technology industry for 20 years and in health care for 12 years. “For me, it’s been about sort of combining a lot of things I have done historically into a new product and service that can help families.”
Bend Health combines his background in data science and Monika Roots’ career as a child and adolescent psychiatrist.
According to Roots, in states such as Wisconsin, there are not many child and adolescent psychiatrists. He said in some spots, such as the northern part of Wisconsin, the ability to see a psychiatrist or psychologist may be limited because there are even fewer practitioners in that are or the distance between a family’s home and a practitioner’s office may be a hinderance.
According to Roots, the wait list for getting an appointment with a child or adolescent psychologist can range from 6 to 12 months.
“Families are put in a bind because there is a shortage of these providers and an increase in the number of things families and parents have questions about or need help with,” he said. “Being able to do this remotely or virtually we can improve that inefficiency by giving that access within a few days.”
The process of connecting a patient with a practitioner is done entirely online through the Bend Health website. Roots said parents can create an account and go through an onboarding process where they answer a few questions and submit a video to explain why they are seeking services. All the information is then sent to the care teams who review the submissions “and then we go from there,” he said.
As a virtual company, Bend Health has become established in 39 states, but Roots noted there are not always practitioners physically based out of all the states; however, each practitioner is approved to operate in states they may not be located in.
Roots said Bend Health attempts to match patients with practitioners who are local to them.
“In Wisconsin we have a fair number of practitioners so you would get assigned and work with somebody here in Wisconsin,” he said.
However, since everything is done virtually, Bend Health can break down the barriers of trying to get a practitioner who is within driving distance from a family.
Roots said with the shift to more virtual medical appointments due to the coronavirus pandemic, more families and practitioners have also become comfortable with connecting through technology.
“We do everything virtually,” he said. “We rely on video meetings and phone calls and (online) chats and texting and all other kinds of ways to communicate.”
The program does not just support children and teens who have mental health diagnoses; providers can assist youth who are feeling stressed about homework and tests or have other concerns.
“We do everything from coaching to therapy and psychiatry,” Roots said.
Bend Health interviews and hires each of the care team members regardless of where they are located. Roots said between his wife and himself, they have been able to rely on existing networks and connections. Many of the people who are employed by Bend Health either work independently of a clinic or are moonlighting with the virtual company outside of their full-time mental health occupation.
“As our coaches, we have therapists and psychologists and child and adolescent psychiatrists,” Roots said. “The mix of those make up our care teams that we set up and allow to work with the families.”
Even with the company only operating for a few months, Roots is excited to see how it has affected families.
“It’s really neat to see that impact on the family,” he said. “It’s been really great to see the improvements in a lot of families.”