When Jamie Schauer graduated high school, the Cambridge resident and native wanted to become a personal trainer. She’d always had a passion for fitness and athletics, so it felt like a great fit. However, Schauer opted to take a different career path.
One year ago, Schauer, 42, took the opportunity to earn her personal trainer certification. Once she earned the license in September, the Cambridge woman was unsure of where she would train clients.
“I was looking for a studio space to rent because my husband wasn’t keen on having a gym in our house for clients to come to,” she said.
“That’s when we stumbled across Lakers for sale,” Schauer said.
The longtime downtown Lake Mills gym owned by Ken Setz had been put up for sale, something Schauer, who used the facility, was previously unaware of.
Seeing an opportunity to own a space for not only personal training but to offer other fitness accommodations Schauer and her husband opted to buy the 113 S. Main St. property.
The sale went through swiftly; less than one month after finding the property was for sale Schauer became of the owner of Rock Lake Fitness as of Nov. 3.
“It’s a dream come true,” the Cambridge woman said.
Schauer decided to change the name of the gym to reflect the new ownership and settled on Rock Lake Fitness.
“Lakers has been a staple of downtown Lake Mills for 30 years and everyone loves (former owner) Kenny (Setz); I love Kenny, but it was time for a change,” she said.
The mother of two decided to make Rock Lake Fitness a 24-hour facility as opposed to having specific hours of operation. She felt this would be appealing to people whose schedules may not allow them to visit the gym during standard operating hours.
Along with a new owner and name, the longtime downtown gym will also see physical changes. One of the first things Schauer decided was to close the pool. The gym owner said only a handful of people used the accommodation. Plus, because Rock Lake Fitness is a 24-hour facility, an employee would need to be at the gym at all times. She also closed the sauna for similar reasons.
The pool will be filled in to create an additional 1,800 feet of floor space for Rock Lake Fitness clients. Schauer plans to install turf down the middle of the room and purchase plate sleds to be used on the turf area.
“There will be some reorganization of the space just to make it a better flow,” the business owner said.
She also plans to remove the pegboard and paneling from the front room of the gym space and revamp the locker rooms in the future.
Schauer decided to use a phased approach for renovating the Main Street business because it will allow her to keep it open and just close off certain areas that are being remodeled.
“I can’t displace my members,” she said. “I know how important it is to keep the routines.”
Rock Lake Fitness did close for one day so Schauer could clean the facility; several gym members even came in to assist her “even though I’d only met them four days prior, so that was cool.”
Operating her own business is not new to Schauer, as she is an interior house painter and for the past 15 years has been running her own company.
“And I’m still doing that until I get things to where I need them to be,” the gym owner said.
As Rock Lake Fitness begins to add new clients to the existing members from Lakers, there is one person who stands out a bit. Schauer said Setz still regularly comes in to work out.
“He has a free lifetime membership,” she said. “He’s such a sweetheart and has been so supportive. I hope I can be able to contribute to the community even a tenth of the way Kenny has. He’s just been a huge part of this town and this gym.”