Jean Lynch has always dreamed of owning a bookstore.
“I’m a voracious reader,” she said. “I started reading as a little girl and never stopped.”
Daydream Believer Books & Gifts, 130 E. Lake St., officially opened Friday, Nov. 27 – Black Friday.
The decision to open the store goes beyond her own passion for reading. Lynch believes reading is important and independent book shops serve as a gathering spot for the community where people can meet new authors, have their ideas challenged, expand their horizons, and maintain fellowship.
“I think Lake Mills is ripe for something like this,” said Lynch. “We’re a very unique and diverse town.”
The bookstore owner believes more people have rediscovered reading.
“There are so many things vying for our attention, and I think (books) are a wonderful alternative,” Lynch said.
Everything in the store has been selected by Lynch, who moved to Lake Mills in 2012. She said it can take a bit longer to pick titles to place on the shelves, but the business owner wants to ensure there is a variety for customers to choose from.
“I want to be mindful of what I’m putting on the shelves and I’ll be honest, some people may agree with some books that are here, some people may not,” Lynch said.
During her research, the Lake Mills resident found for many independent bookstores, the community drives what is offered on the shelves.
“I try to have a decent selection but not floor to ceiling books because I want some of that input from the community,” Lynch said. “I don’t want to cater to one type of person; I want that variety and diversity and I think a bookstore should be diverse.”
If a customer is looking for a title that is not at Daydream Believer, Lynch can put in an order for the book. Typically, it only takes a few days for the book to arrive at the store, though occasionally titles are backordered.
There are currently five part-time employees who operate the store when Lynch is in her other profession – a family attorney solo practitioner. The office she works from is not too far from the store, making it convenient to stop by Daydream Believer if needed.
“I love being an attorney, but I also have a very creative part of me that is separate from the reason and logic of law,” the bookstore owner said. “I feel privileged and grateful that I get to do many things that I love.”
She said the community has been extremely supportive of the venture and other new businesses located in Lake Mills. Lynch mentioned the movement in the past few years encouraging people to shop small local businesses.
She initially wanted to wait to open until everything was perfect but was encouraged by others to open the store even if it isn’t perfect or complete because the community would welcome Daydream Believer.
At this time last year, Lynch hosted a few pop-up shop days to determine if a bookstore was something the community desired. The response was very encouraging, and she discovered community members were looking for a book shop.
She had been looking for downtown business rentals but discovered there was nothing available until it was mentioned Ephraim Pottery was looking to close its Lake Mills retail location.
The business owner was able to move into the property in the early spring to begin preparing the space to become her bookstore.
In addition to books, Daydream Believer has a small bakery and coffee area. Lynch’s decision to add this element was due to the community feedback noting they wanted a downtown coffee shop.
“I wanted to create a cozy atmosphere that feels like an extension of the customer’s living room. Read a book and have a cup of tea or meet a friend,” the local resident said.
Lynch is currently working to renovate the back part of the store to create children and young adult shelves and add more seating for younger customers. Since Daydream Believer is having a very soft opening, Lynch does not have many non-book items on the shelves, but the business owner continues to get book shipments nearly every day.
Her plans for the store include hosting book clubs, story times and guest speakers. Additionally, once the physical store has been completely set up, Lynch plans to create an online presence for Daydream Believer.
“I felt that I wanted to (open a bookstore) and thought, ‘What are you waiting for?’ It’s a risk but I’m really pleased with the result so far. No dream is too small, and I want young people and my children to see that.”