Coterie Insurance recently announced its first class of scholarship recipients in the commercial liability insurance space, which includes Lake Mills resident Stephanie Slaby, who is employed at Bunker. The InsurTech that makes small business insurance easy launched the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) scholarship programs earlier this fall.
“We’re excited to give back to our agent community by awarding these scholarships,” said Tim Metzner, Chief Strategy Officer at Coterie Insurance. “We understand how important continuing education is, but how costly it can be for agencies. We believe in helping our agents be the best they can be.”
Coterie Insurance is awarding $10,000 in scholarships to agents in support of bolstering education and helping them secure their future. By helping agents build relationships within their communities, they can better serve as trusted advisors for their small business clients.
The scholarship programs require a direct written premium minimum and allow a qualifying agency to nominate one commercial liability insurance agent or broker for the scholarship of their choice.Coterie then pays for all five classes of their choosing for the particular designation.