A local business that is rapidly growing is seeking to expand its operations by opening a second site in the city.
The Lake Mills Plan Commission held a special meeting Aug. 31 to discuss a request by Todd Oberg, owner of Fathead’s Country Campers on Tyranena Road, who would need a conditional use permit (CUP) to expand its service capabilities by having a second site at 415 N. CP Ave. This location would be used for servicing non-motorized recreational trailers and storage.
The commission recommended the CUP for the site plan be approved by the city council. The council was set to discuss and take action on CUP.
Oberg explained with the success of the business, space has become a challenge.
“We’ve now become the largest dealer in the state, believe it or not,” the business owner said. “The volume that we go through there outpaces some of the bigger outfits in the state.”
He said the Tyranena Road location is small and the business is fortunate the city has allowed it to lease a site for extra space, “but frankly, it’s becoming very difficult over the course of winter to operate that property and manage it effectively. That’s the biggest driver for us wanting to have a solution prior to winter ideally.”
According to a memo to the commission, Oberg would be using an existing 7,000 square-foot building at the site; the structure would be divided into a large garage and service bay for 4 to 6 trailers, a receiving area, and office space.
City planner Dustin Wolff said the CP Avenue parcel is zoned industrial and the proposed activities at the site are permitted by conditional use.
“The recommendations coming from staff really just align with what the requirements for the zoning code are specific to storage, storage areas, screening and parking for employees,” Wolff said.
The city planner said the site plan would need to address the parking areas. According to Wolff, there should be stall markings on the paved surface where the trailers will be stored and cars will be parked.
As for screening, which is required, Wolff noted a 6-foot high chain link fence already surrounds the site. However, this fence is placed directly on the property line, which is not allowed per city code.
“But, we do respect that they are going to want to use that so we have provided some thoughts on how combinations of fencing and landscape materials or plantings can be used to provide effective screening,” Wolff said, adding the city requires landscaping on the site. Slatting could also be used to assist with screening.
Wolff said if site improvements would be made in the future, the city would need to re-evaluate the location of the paved surfaces and fence.
After outlining the conditions for the site, Oberg expressed concern on the impact of what would be needed on the property. For instance, he mentioned supply chains had been slow and the slats needed for screening might take a few months to arrive. This would impact how soon he could operate the business on CP Avenue.
“That could be a deal killer right out of the gate,” Oberg said. “It’s making me reconsider where I want to continue to grow my business because there are some challenges here.”
Wolff said there could be options for the business to be granted temporary occupancy at the site while progress is being made on the conditions imposed by the city.
During the meeting, long-time commission member Steve Homann, who had previously owned the CP Avenue parcel, said there is significant issues with the zoning code that need to be modified.
“It would just be a shame to chase somebody else out of the community,” Homann said. “It’s happened over the course of the last 35 years that we’ve lost significant large businesses that pay a tremendous part of the tax base – or potentially would.”