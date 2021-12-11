Two local organizations tasked with supporting Lake Mills businesses and revitalizing downtown will merge at the start of the new year. The members of Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Lake Mills Main Street Program have voted to form Legendary Lake Mills: A Chamber-Main Street Program.
According to a release: “The Mission of Legendary Lake Mills is to preserve the heritage and promote development of the downtown area in conjunction with supporting the Lake Mills business community as a whole. By fostering new business growth, providing resources for existing business, and promoting tourism, we strive to make Lake Mills a better place to do business, to work, live and to visit.”
The process of joining the two organizations has been in development for several months with an official announcement about the proposed merger sent via email to Chamber members on Oct. 22 from Chamber Executive Director Raina Severson. The members of the Chamber and Main Street Program voted to combine into one organization.
Severson said one benefit of creating a single organization is reducing redundancies since the two groups served similar purposes and had aligned goals.
Additionally, Legendary Lake Mills will have two employees; previously, the Main Street Program did not have any full-time employees while the Chamber had one employee – the executive director. Severson said with a combined budget from the pair of organizations, the new group will be able to fund a full-time executive director and a part-time office manager or administrative specialist.
“Each would have their own focus with separate but collaborating responsibilities. And, to avoid any potential conflicts, they would be co-workers (both would answer directly to the board or a specific board member) not a manager / employee situation,” she said.
For the first year, the board of directors will be a combination of existing board members from both the Chamber and Main Street Program. There will be approximately 13 voting members of the board and six non-voting members. During the inaugural year, Legendary Lake Mills will have two co-presidents and two co-vice presidents with one of each from each of the merged organizations. In subsequent years, there will be only one president and one vice president. The officers will also consist of a secretary, treasurer and past presidents.
The Chamber and Main Street Program will also combine their online presence with a single Legendary Lake Mills website, Facebook page and other social media feeds.