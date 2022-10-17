After two years of meetings, hours of research, and documentation for accreditation, Club 55 Senior Center is still celebrating becoming an Accredited Member of the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC). Our Club 55 Advisory Board welcomed new member Rich Fronek and returning member Mary Ann Zwaska at our October meeting. We also elected new officers: Co-Presidents, Jan Gregg and Mary Ann Zwaska, with Vice President Rich Fronek, Assistant Secretary Kathleen O’Hearn, and Secretary Carol Burrows who will also serve as Ex Officio President for the coming year.

As a Board we are excited to continue to expand programs and activities for the older adults in our community. We are always interested in hearing about new projects and things you would like to do. We know that it takes time for the word to get out that there is a place for older adults to gather and participation to increase but we are growing in attendance and offerings. Come and see us! Check us out online at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/club55seniorcenter.cfm