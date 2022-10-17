After two years of meetings, hours of research, and documentation for accreditation, Club 55 Senior Center is still celebrating becoming an Accredited Member of the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC). Our Club 55 Advisory Board welcomed new member Rich Fronek and returning member Mary Ann Zwaska at our October meeting. We also elected new officers: Co-Presidents, Jan Gregg and Mary Ann Zwaska, with Vice President Rich Fronek, Assistant Secretary Kathleen O’Hearn, and Secretary Carol Burrows who will also serve as Ex Officio President for the coming year.
As a Board we are excited to continue to expand programs and activities for the older adults in our community. We are always interested in hearing about new projects and things you would like to do. We know that it takes time for the word to get out that there is a place for older adults to gather and participation to increase but we are growing in attendance and offerings. Come and see us! Check us out online at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/club55seniorcenter.cfm
Our next bingo is scheduled in the RLAC gym for Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 1-2:30 p.m.. This free activity supplies bingo cards and prizes.
Join us for another Drug-Take Back and Recycling program on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. Bring your unused drugs for proper disposal. This is a great way to hear about Jefferson County’s Recycling updates.
Open Enrollment for Medicare started on Oct. 15 and continues until December 7. Find out more about your best plan by hearing from Denise Grossman, a Medicare Certified SHIP Counselor, who volunteers with the Jefferson County Elder Benefit Specialist program. She will be at Club 55 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 11 a.m. - 12 noon with information and to hear your questions. Don’t miss this opportunity for help with decisions concerning your care.
Our next Foot Care and Blood Pressure Check is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7, as Deb, our RN who provides this service has a conflict with her regular schedule. Call 920-728-2176 to make your appointment.
Joan Johnson is bringing another collection of newly found antiques on Thursday, Nov, 10 at 1p.m. Her program is aptly called ‘A Mystery Antiques Show’ as we try to guess what the item was used for. Joan researches information about each item which is often a fascinating look into the past. Participation is limited to 15 so call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 to reserve your spot.