Club 55 Senior Center Apple Fest held their annual meeting to help celebrate receiving accreditation to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC). Shown left to right are members of the Club 55 Advisory board Rich Fronek, Mary Ann Zwaska, Marie Hoffman, Kathleen O’Hearn, Carol Burrows, and Jane Riedl.
Thanks to all that came to the Club 55 Senior Center Apple Fest annual meeting to help celebrate receiving our accreditation to the Wisconsin Association of Senior Centers (WASC). Two members of the WASC Review Team, Jill Kranz from Middleton, and Deb Weberpal from Whitewater were here to officially present our plaque and congratulate us. We loved sharing our achievement with all of you and look forward to growing into the future.
Our next Foot Care with Deb is next week, Wednesday morning Oct. 12. There are a couple of openings left, and you must have an appointment to take advantage of this essential service. Appointments can be made by calling 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel, $15. Fort Healthcare is also providing blood pressure checks from 9-11 a.m. this same morning (Wednesday, Oct. 12) but no appointments are necessary. Most people with high blood pressure have no symptoms. There are not necessarily warning signs but by being proactive and learning about your blood pressure numbers you become more aware of your overall health. This service is open to anyone who would like to stop in and have their blood pressure checked.
Our next bingo is also next week Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 – 2:30 p.m. Now that our weather is cooler it will be held in the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) gym. Bring your neighbors and come in for a fun afternoon. This is a free game and we supply the bingo cards and prizes. It doesn’t get much better than that!
Pat Forest never runs out of ideas for making greeting cards and has the supplies ready for you to join her on Thursday mornings at 10:45. Enjoy a cup of coffee and great conversation and go home with beautifully made personal cards that she will lead you through step-by-step. There is no charge for this class thanks to those very generous folks that have donated materials for us to use.
There are still some items on our wish list. If you are no longer need these, please consider sharing them with us: card table/chair set, pickleball paddles, kayak paddles, adult life jackets, bingo prizes.
Time to come inside for pickleball? We have pickleball on Mondays at 10am and Wednesdays at 1pm on days that we do not have bingo. Check our October brochure for our entire calendar.