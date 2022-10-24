Halloween is often the transition of weather time for saying goodbye to warm days and hello to less daylight. Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6 this year but we have been gradually progressing into less daylight hours for a few weeks.
As I was buying my candy to hand out and the temperature was 70° outside, I remembered just a couple of years ago that we had at least three inches of snow on the ground that the kids were wading through. It did not stop them from enjoying the holiday, although it does not seem much fun to have a great costume and then cover it with your winter coat. This is one of those situations where my expression ‘We are Sturdy Wisconsinites’ just seems to explain it.
Our last October Bingo is this week, Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the RLAC gym at 229 Fremont Street. This is a free bingo from 1-2:30 p.m. with prizes and a fun way to spend an afternoon. Bring your neighbors and friends.
Fall is also a good time to gather all euchre players and invite them to put Thursday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. on their calendar for a game of euchre at Club 55. Just a reminder that there is no paid membership to our Lake Mills Senior Center…you are a member when you come and enjoy time with others. Pop in to see what it is all about!
A perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit is to sign up for the Lake Geneva Boat Trip and Dinner. This Club 55 event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. Departure from Club 55: 2:30 – 8 p.m./Cruise is from 4:30-5:10 p.m./ and dinner at Pier 290 at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $65 @ person for tour, dinner, tax, gratuity, and transportation. Call 920-728-2176 for more information or to sign up.
Club 55 Mission Statement: Club 55 serves the community as a gathering place for adults to provide engaging activities and programs that support healthy living and independence.