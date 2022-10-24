Halloween is often the transition of weather time for saying goodbye to warm days and hello to less daylight. Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 6 this year but we have been gradually progressing into less daylight hours for a few weeks.

As I was buying my candy to hand out and the temperature was 70° outside, I remembered just a couple of years ago that we had at least three inches of snow on the ground that the kids were wading through. It did not stop them from enjoying the holiday, although it does not seem much fun to have a great costume and then cover it with your winter coat. This is one of those situations where my expression ‘We are Sturdy Wisconsinites’ just seems to explain it.