Lakeside Lutheran High School will hold graduation Wednesday, July 1 at 7 p.m.
Over the past month, a committee of the National Honor Society officers and an ad hoc parent committee have discussed graduation, the school said Thursday, May 14.
What that graduation will look like is yet to be seen. The group believes a live, in-person ceremony is the best option but will wait to see what public health orders are at that time.
The committee wants the members of the Class of 2020 to sit as a group as a symbol of unity and support.
It is Lakeside's sincere intent to honor the desires of our students and parents, the school said in an email.
“Please realize that a number of factors must be satisfied for this to occur. The school will keep seniors and their parents informed as the plan takes shape,” school officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.