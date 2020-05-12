Watertown Regional Medical Center is proud to join the American Hospital Association and healthcare organizations around the country in celebrating National Hospital Week, which is observed May 10-15. Each May, National Hospital Week provides an opportunity to pause and honor the millions of healthcare professionals who dedicate their lives to taking care of people in their greatest times of need, and to recognize the positive difference hospitals and healthcare organizations make in the communities they serve.
“As our community continues the fight against COVID-19, the pivotal role our healthcare workers play in the well-being of society is clearer than ever,” said Richard Keddington, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WRMC. “Their tireless efforts on the front lines of this disease and their commitment to quality care and patient safety year-round are critical to our mission of Making Communities Healthier. We proudly honor these heroes during National Hospital Week and commend their inspiring efforts to serve others.”
WRMC will be postponing celebrations marking the national observance until fall but community members are encouraged to leave a special note of thanks for hospital employees at www.thankahealthcarehero.com or by posting on social media with #ThankaHealthcareHero.
The hospital plays an important role in supporting the health and vitality of Watertown and the surrounding communities all year long. From welcoming 35 new providers and expanding services, to investing more than $1.5 million in new clinical technology and facility improvements, WRMC is committed to meeting the evolving health needs of the community and enhancing access to high quality care close to home.
As one of the region’s economic leaders, the organization employs more than 730 staff members and contributed more than $5.7 million in taxes to the local and state economies last year. Additionally, it is proud to sponsor a number of local community organizations and non-profits, including Lake Mills EMS, Rainbow Hospice, Waterloo EMS, Watertown Area YMCA and more. Ensuring that everyone has access to the high-quality and compassionate care they need is a top priority for the organization and fundamental to its mission. In 2019 alone, WRMC provided nearly $6.5 million of charity and other uncompensated care, regardless of patients’ ability to pay.
“Watertown and the surrounding communities are a wonderful place to call home, and we are privileged to have a significant impact on its health and economic well-being,” said Kim Erdmann, chair of WRMC’s board of trustees. “As we celebrate National Hospital Week amid unprecedented challenges this year and begin to look to the future, we are aware that healthcare – like other aspects of life – might look a little different. What will not change, though, is our mission and our commitment to this community. We will continue to put the health and well-being of our neighbors first, ensuring safe places of care and a healthier community for us all.”
