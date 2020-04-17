The ‘Safer at Home’ order will continue for another month, Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday and all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.
District Administrator Pam Streich in an email announced to families virtual learning will continue in the district.
“It is with a heavy heart that I update our families and staff that all LMASD schools will remain closed for the 2019-20 school year as directed by Governor Tony Evers extended ‘Safer at Home’ order.”
The district says it will be in communication with families about the next steps.
“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working. That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet,” said Gov. Evers.
The extension of the Safer at Home order includes a few changes. Some changes allow more businesses and activities to open back up, while other changes help make businesses safer for employees and customers. The changes in this order include:
Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations:
• Public libraries: Public libraries may now provide curb-side pick-up of books and other library materials.
• Golf Courses: Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed.
• Non-essential Businesses: Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations.
• Arts and Crafts Stores: Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE).
• Aesthetic or Optional Exterior Work: Aesthetic or optional exterior law care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person.
It was also ordered essential business increase cleaning and disinfection practices.
Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations.
Local officials may opt to close public parks and open spaces if it becomes too difficult to ensure social distancing or the areas are being mistreated.
The governor’s new order will continue until May 26, but Republican law makers have vowed to fight the extended order saying it’s an abuse of power.
“We all want people safe and for the government action to be proportionate to the actual illness. However, at some point what was meant to stop the medical system from becoming overwhelmed has morphed into statistically unsupported missteps that are exacerbating the economic impact of this dilemma. The proportion of reaction to the coronavirus is completely inconsistent with the number of cases and losses in this state,” said Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc). “We were originally told by Secretary-Designee Palm that we had the potential to reach as many as 1,500 deaths and 22,000 cases in Wisconsin by April 8th, yet that has not materialized. Meanwhile, our local hospitals and clinics are laying off healthcare workers as facilities remain at low occupancy.”
She also commented that law enforcement has reported increased instances of calls for suicide attempts, mental health crises and domestic disputes.
“The governor should hear the people in tears or anguish because they stand to financially lose everything they have worked so hard for because of his decisions. I support the people by standing against this overreach to the fullest extent of my legislative ability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.