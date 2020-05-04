Businesses all over Lake Mills and the surrounding area are shut down or modified right now due to the ‘Safer at Home’ order, but some like dog groomers and golf courses have been allowed to reopen bringing much needed financial relief to their owners.
“Being able to reopen is a gift. I have been so worried about the condition of my clients. I think more worried about them then the financial aspect,” said Denise Craig, owner, Bark of the Town, LLC., 120 E. Lake St.
For Craig the situation was starting to look dire, she started applying for jobs April 26.
“One more month and I would have been done. I have an amazing landlord who told me not to worry about my rent, which was a huge relief, but all my other overhead and home bills still needed to get paid.”
Dog owners have been worried too. Craig’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the governor announced dog groomers could open back up.
“Not all groomers have decided to open back up right away, not only are my regulars calling, but new clients as well. I’m basically having to fit a month’s worth of clients into a schedule of three weeks that is already full.”
Craig isn’t allowed to have any other people in the shop, which makes her job challenging.
“It makes it hard for the bigger dogs and high anxiety ones,” she said.
Craig will be working for the next 17 days straight.
“My kids are troopers and understand what this means. If they were any younger I don’t think it’d be possible. I have such an amazing support system. We are all in this together.”
Dog groomers are keeping health and safety in mind with everything they do.
“I am wearing gloves, a mask, dogs are going directly in the tub, sanitizing between each appointment and curbside check in and check out.”
The Lake Mills Golf Club reopened April 24 without carts. Their pro shop remains closed as does the restaurant, but on April 29 carts were allowed to be rented and used again with one person per cart, unless persons live in the same household.
“We will be sanitizing them in between uses,” the Golf Club said on its Facebook page. “Also, members with their own carts will be able to use those again as well.”
Four-person tee times are to be spaced out far enough to avoid multiple foursomes gathering anywhere on the course. Those interested in booking a tee time are asked to call and pay over the phone.
Hair salons continue to be shut down during the pandemic. At the Hair Salon, 316 Grove St., Gwen Puerner-King is trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel and has been offering flower box pickup of products.
“We had to reinvent ourselves,” she said. “We decided to have flower box pickup on Tuesdays for clients to come.”
She said the products are sanitized and on Tuesdays they come, and their bag of product is left in the flower box.
“We’ve got over $20,000 of products sitting on the shelves that is paid for. We would like to be able to provide our clients with product.”
Puerner-King says her main concern when reopening is the health and safety of employees and clients. Prior to the shut down the salon was already taking precautions between clients and sanitizing.
“We will not be relaunching until we feel comfortable. Just because they give us a date we can reopen doesn’t mean we will be opening that day. We won’t be opening up until we feel safe.”
She said not being able to touch people or hug their guests will be very difficult for them. The other factor will be the cost of personal protective equipment, if they can get it through their suppliers.
“Until we are able to get all the supplies we need to reopen. We won’t be open.”
They already have personal masks made by someone locally. When they reopen they will also have to have an employee at the door taking temperatures and having clients sign a waiver before the enter.
Financially the closure has been difficult for all hair salons and The Hair Salon hopes to relaunch in June.
“This has affected everybody whether you have a business or not the financial issues are devastating.”
30% of our salons will not be able to reopen Puerner-King said she learned during a national Zoom webinar last week.
“There are way too many people who don’t have money put away for the hardship,” she said. “It’s devastating. There is not a salon that is going to be able to take on new clients right now.”
The Hair Salon is normally booked eight to ten weeks out, so getting an appointment after the shutdown is over may be difficult and stylists won’t be able to accommodate as many people in a day with new sanitizing protocols.
“We miss our clients tremendously. It’s huge. We are people oriented. We miss our guests, we love what we do,” she said. “I think it is really going to be a reset for everyone and I think when we come out of this in our next new chapter we will all be better people.”
Echoing Puerner-King’s comments Patti and Rachel Larrabee at Patti’s Beauty Salon, 305 Water St., say the closure is difficult financially but mostly it’s hard not to see their clients.
“Our clients are our friends and family,” Patti and Rachel said in a statement to the Leader. “We have clients that have visited weekly for hair appointments since Patti opened her salon over 50 years ago. We understand the sadness that our clients are feeling by not having their weekly appointments, the missed colors and cuts, men’s cuts and the kids. We miss them all.”
The pair say they’ve had many clients reach out to them to see how they are doing and offer to pay ahead for their services, buy gift certificates and more.
“I can’t describe how that warms our hearts,” Rachel said. “We have been offering curbside pickup for at home products. It’s nice that we are able to offer that, while of course social distancing.”
CV Hair Company, 106 E. Lake St. has maintained a strong social media presence during their closure.
Cindy Vethe and her employees have been doing hair tutorials on the salon’s Facebook page as well as curbside pickup of products.
For Patti and Rachel, it’s about making their clients feel good.
“I think about what it will be like daily when we are able to return. I know there will be restrictions and an extended sanitation protocol, but we look forward to getting back. When you get that haircut, style, or cover those roots, you feel good. We miss making people feel good,” they said.
Erica Hunt of Trends Hair Studio, also 305 Water St., “Over time, you start to develop a bond and trust with your clients and you get to know them,” she said. “After that is established they become more than just that. They have become friends for some and family for others. We miss our clients just as equally to our own friends and families right now. I think what I miss the most from the salon right now is the chatter and laughter that goes on inside of it.”
Craig loves her clients and says it’s scary to realize she almost lost her business.
“To be able to continue doing what I love is awesome. It kind of sucked realizing that I almost lost that,” she said. “I would like everyone to know that I appreciate each and every one of them and their continued support. The love and generosity of our community has brought many tears to my eyes in the last month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.