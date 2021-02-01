JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will continue drive-thru COVID-19 testing, but it will be done at a new location, the Jefferson County Parks Shop at 1555 Industrial Drive in Jefferson.
Testing will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays in February. The Fridays are Feb. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Another date is Friday, March 5. All Friday times are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays will be Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 and March 6. Saturday times are from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Anyone five years of age or older is eligible for the test. Symptoms are not a requirement.
Registration is recommended. Go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Once registration is received, an email confirmation with a personal QR code will be returned. Bring the code to the test site.
If one is unable to register, the National Guard will assist upon arrival.
For more information, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.
