The Lake Mills Area School District unveiled its tentative reopening plan last week to families, to be voted on by the Board of Education, tonight. Some of the recommendations include mask wearing by most students, teachers and staff, use of physical barriers in offices and small group areas, signage, increased hand washing and no sharing of school supplies, among others.
The goal of the district is to resume full-time face-to-face instruction for students.
“As we continue to plan for the fall, the social emotional and physical safety of children remains our top priority,” said Dr. Tonya Olson, district administrator. “Being one of the largest employers in Lake Mills, the safety and well-being of our staff is imperative and also plays a significant role in our decisions.”
The plan for Lake Mills schools includes guidance from the Department of Public Instruction, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State and Jefferson County Health Departments. As it reads now the plan includes a virtual option for those who can’t or don’t want to return to school. Plans will reflect a preference for face-to-face instruction in schools as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Instructional models will include blended and virtual options in the event that face-to-face instruction cannot occur.
Parents will have the choice to send students back to school in person five days a week or participating in a virtual learning model. There will be some flexibility to change from one instructional model to the other to accommodate students’ needs.
Virtual learning options will likely include a combination of live and recorded learning with required daily attendance and grading. Students will be expected to work during school hours, the plan says. JEDI, the district’s virtual charter school, will be used for high school classes. Students who participate in virtual classes will be able to take part in sports.
For students returning to the classroom; students will travel in a cohort model for grades kindergarten through eighth grade and classes at the high school will be less than 25 students. Face coverings will be required where contact is within 6 ft. Class schedules will be modified to allow for social distancing and students will remain in their cohort during recess times at the elementary school as well as eat breakfast and lunch in the classroom.
Other changes include: floor adhesives, safety signage, sanitation stations, no regular locker usage for middle and high school students, water bottle filling stations only, traffic patterns rearraigned to avoid crowds, creating space for social distancing and isolation in health room for possible COVID cases.
Lake Mills schools air exchange currently exceeds state recommendations, according to the plan. There will also be extra cleaning and disinfecting of bathrooms and common spaces, buses and in between high school classes.
Face coverings will be required for all staff and students when within 6 ft. Students with IEPs, 504 plans or medical conditions may be exempt.
Parents will be expected to screen their children for symptoms each day before school and staff will monitor students during the school day.
The final plan will include procedures in the event of a positive COVID case in the district and potential closures.
Schools will have limited visitors and have no volunteers. There will be no field trips.
For those riding the bus they will sit one person per seat unless sitting with siblings in the same household. Seats on buses will be assigned and loaded from back to front of the bus. The bus schedules will be modified to allow for social distancing and will require double routes. Face coverings will be required of students while on the bus except for IEP and medical plans. Drivers will wear a face covering while student enter and exit the bus. Surfaces will be sanitized on buses and windows will be open when weather permits to allow for circulation of air.
The district sent families another survey to gauge interest for the fall and to prepare for online registration Aug. 1-9. School is scheduled to start Sept. 1 for both in person and virtual students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.