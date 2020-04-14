St. Vincent de Paul is accepting applications for assistance for those in need.
The organization serves Lake Mills, Cambridge, Deerfield and Johnson Creek.
“In this time of uncertainty we want you to know that we are here to help those in need,” the organization said in a release.
Applications for assistance are available on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul. Call them at 920-648-2800 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.