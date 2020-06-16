Watertown Regional Medical Center announced that starting Wednesday, June 17, it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions. With this change, most patients will be allowed one healthy support person/visitor, as the hospital continues to resume elective and non-urgent surgeries, procedures and appointments at its facilities.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Richard Keddington, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WRMC. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
As part of the updated visitor policy, patients will be allowed to bring one healthy support person with them to outpatient services including clinic visits and urgent care, emergency, radiology, lab and therapy appointments. In addition, inpatients of the hospital are allowed one visitor per day with visitor hours ending at 8:00 pm.
Every support person/visitor must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering while in the facility. Visitors who pass the screening will receive a sticker upon entry that is to be worn throughout the duration of their visit. Visitors who do not pass the screening will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. High-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors at this time.
For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit watertownregional.com.
