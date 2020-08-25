Covid testing
Jefferson County will offer another round of free COVID-19 testing Aug. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.

Those who wish to be tested can register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Those who register will recieve an email conformation with a personal QR code to show testing center staff.

Wisconsin residents age 5 and up are eligible to be tested, with or without symptoms.

