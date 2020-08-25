Jefferson County will offer another round of free COVID-19 testing Aug. 28 and 29 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
Those who wish to be tested can register at: register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Those who register will recieve an email conformation with a personal QR code to show testing center staff.
Wisconsin residents age 5 and up are eligible to be tested, with or without symptoms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.