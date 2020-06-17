The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has announced it will welcome students back to campus this fall. Students will have in-person and online courses.
Face masks will be required and university buildings are being modified to encourage social distancing.
The university is also installing plexiglass barriers in high-traffic areas.
Residence halls will be open.
UWM said 14 teams of 140 students, faculty and staff members were consulted for the campus plans.
“We have given very careful consideration to what is best for our students educationally and to address the health needs of our students, faculty and staff, and our community,” Chancellor Mark Mone said. “We know students and families have been waiting for this announcement, but it was important for us to take the time to get it right. We knew from surveys that our students wanted to be back on campus, but we needed to make sure that we could bring them back in as safe a manner as possible.”
The university will reopen Sept. 2.
The campus was closed in March and spring classes moved online.
Courses will be taught in a hybrid approach that involves a mix of face-to-face and online instruction.
For example, in a Tuesday/Thursday class, half of the students would attend in person on Tuesday and have online instruction on Thursday, while the other half would have the opposite schedule.
Officials said the approach reduces the number of students present at one time to 50 or fewer and allows for more efficient implementation of social distancing in classrooms.
Students with health concerns can request accommodations to complete their courses online.
Labs and studios will meet in-person but must maintain social distancing.
Workers will install new signs and floor markings this summer to indicate where to line up and enter and exit buildings.
Officials said classrooms will be professionally cleaned at least once per day and stocked with hand sanitizer.
Dining services will be adapted so meals can be ordered and paid for using a cellphone.
Meal pickup will be contactless.
Coronavirus testing will be available for students with symptoms at the Norris Health Center.
Widespread campus testing is not currently planned.
