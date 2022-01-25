Attempting to book an appointment for a COVID test can be frustrating at times with some locations only offering a certain type of test and time slots being scheduled out days in advance.
Lake Mills residents will now have another local option to see if they have the virus. The Lake Mills Area School District has decided to open its testing operations to the community at large.
Superintendent Tonya Olson said on Tuesday morning the testing site at 322 N. Main St. would be accessible to the public.
Olson said the decision to open the testing to the public is the same reason she ultimately decided in September to allow the school to partner with Novir –the limited local testing availability.
“When I discovered that there was no other testing site in Lake Mills (back in September), I knew we needed to implement this program. I would do it all over again and am happy that families have easy access to testing,” she said.
“Since we added Tuesday, we’ve had some more open slots and we’ve seen a bit of a lull with filling all the slots so I felt that if we have openings we may as well let people in the community take advantage (of the testing),” Olson added.
Tom Meccariello, the director of sales for Novir, a Milwaukee diagnostic biotechnology company, said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday notified Novir that any of its school partners could now opt to open testing to the entire community.
Individuals not affiliated with the school district who wish to get tested at the Main Street site are asked to pre-register online at https://trackbynovir.com/login and should use organization code W0188; those who are either students, staff or family members should continue using the organization code of W0155 to register. As part of the registration process, parents are required to consent to have their child under the age of 18 tested.
Meccariello explained the different codes allow the Wisconsin Department of Health to track the number of school-affiliated and non-school affiliated site users.
Once people register with Novir, they can schedule an appointment through the district website at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/covid-19-information.cfm.
The test site is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1:30-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 2:30-5 p.m. Each 15-minute time slot can accommodate three people.
Initially, Novir was conducting drop-in drive-thru testing Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. in the parking lot of the district’s administration office, located adjacent to the high school. Olson said due to the high demand, executive assistant Megan Larrabee added registration and appointment portions to the test.
As demand rose, the district added Thursdays appointments and expanded the hours to 1:30-5 p.m. Recently, Tuesday hours were added to go along with the new location.
“Now that we are experiencing colder temperatures, it was necessary to find an indoor site that was safe to test in which is why we moved locations,” the superintendent said. “Tom Hawkes very generously donated office space at the Leader Building to allow us to continue this service to families in a safe manner. We are so appreciative of him.”
Meccariello said the protocol for Lake Mills is to offer each person a PCR and rapid antigen test.
“They are one of the very few districts we work with that are doing a double testing,” he said.
Meccariello said the rapid test only takes about 15 minutes to process and provide an outcome while the results of the PCR tests are not available for a few days. The Novir employee said much like other sites across the state, the increase in the number of people seeking to get tested has decreased how quickly labs can process the samples.
Novir partners with Exact Science and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to get results for the PCR tests but its rapid tests are conducted entirely on-site by staff.
The tests are done free of charge. Mecariello said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services compensates Novir for the work it conducts for school districts. This will also be the case for any community member tests facilitated through the school.
“This was offered to any school district in the state,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a public, private, charter school. They can opt-in to the state program and they get an approved supplier, like Novir, to partner with.”
Novir has partnered with more than 30 school districts this year to provide COVID testing.
Since mid-September, 640 people have used the Lake Mills Area School District code to register with Novir for testing; 104 of those users registered just one week ago. During this time frame, it has conducted 1,045 rapid tests and 1,667 PCR tests.
Olson has found the partnership to be beneficial.
“Parents and staff are able to make decisions for their family quickly. The antigen test results are available within 15 minutes of being tested. This helps keep positive students and staff out of the building,” she said. “Additionally, our staff do not miss as many days waiting for a PCR test, especially when the result is negative.”