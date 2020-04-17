The Lake Mills Area Community Foundation has established a COVID-19 Recovery Fund to benefit organizations in the Lake Mills area who are in financial need as a result of the pandemic.
The pandemic will make it financially challenging for area non-profits and public agencies to meet the needs for recovery from this potentially disastrous economic and health crisis, the foundation said in a press release.
“We started this fund because we feel there will be many area non-profit organizations and local entities facing an increased demand for supplies, critical public services, and money for operations due to budget shortfalls and reduced funding from lost fundraising events or a drop in donations,” said Aaron Genthe, Foundation president. “Besides the short-term disruptions to our local economy through lost income and employment, it’s possible we could see a longer term impact to our community members health and well-being, so we want to stand ready to financially support as many residents as possible through our partnerships with other area non-profit entities.”
The fund will specifically support non-profit organizations and public entities that have a defined role in short-term and long-term recovery efforts by providing critical services including things such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long-term housing, emotional care, economic and rental assistance, education, healthcare, and more to individuals impacted by the pandemic. The non profits could be schools, the Chamber of Commerce, Food Pantry and others.
“We also plan to work with the Jefferson County United Way, Jefferson County Health & Human Services, and the Watertown Community Health Foundation on a regular basis to help identify the areas of greatest need as they arise,” Genthe said.
Area non-profits and public entities may have to provide direct support to those in need in the community and will need the capacity to grow their services to meet these needs. Additionally, these entities may experience shortfalls on their normal fundraising efforts because of pandemic related delays and disruptions. The Fund will also be available to support these entities normal projects when expected funding is not received.
The foundation says grants will be made to nonprofit or government organizations and not directly to individuals or businesses. The foundation does not have the ability to make direct donations so they are hoping to encourage those impacted directly to apply.
There will be no established limit on the amount of grants and grant decisions will be made considering overall need and with a goal of assisting as many qualified recipients as possible. Grant decisions will be made after consulting a diverse group of community leaders. Final grant distributions will then be made in the sole discretion of the foundation’s Board of Directors and in accordance with the foundation’s policies and procedures.
The fund will be terminated either when all the money has been used or there is no longer a need. If there is money remaining in the fund when it is terminated, the balance will be transferred to the foundation’s designated Public Safety Fund that supports Lake Mills area first responders.
Tax-deductible donations will be accepted from individual donors, corporations and foundations. The foundation plans to match up to $20,000 of contributions made to the fund.
The foundation is currently working on the application language and hopes to have it available soon for nonprofits.
Those interested in donating can make checks payable to the Lake Mills Area Community Foundation with COVID-19 Recovery Fund in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to: PO Box 33 Lake Mills, WI 53551. Alternatively, donors can make electronic donations online at www.LMACF.org, but check or cash is preferred because of Paypal fees.
