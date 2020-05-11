Sometimes hard times bring out the best in people. Area real estate broker Laura Staude Flood of Laura's Real Estate Group, Century 21 Affiliated, 110 E. Lake St., Suite 4, has been giving away gift cards to area small businesses daily on her Facebook page as well as honoring nurses, healthcare workers and paramedics.
In celebration of National Nurses Day Flood offered healthcare workers and emergency service professionals free coffee and muffins from The Hub.
“I have been really fortunate to serve the Lake Mills, Jefferson County and surrounding communities as a trusted local real estate professional for the last 25 years,” Flood said in an email. “In these uncertain times, I really wanted to show some extra support and compassion to our local small businesses and our community.”
In early March when the coronavirus pandemic started to pick up Flood was on a family vacation.
“When we returned, schools were closing, businesses were being shut down and everything was changing so quickly. I felt that I wanted to do something to spread some kindness and joy and even though it may be a small gesture in the grand scheme of things.”
Flood decided while celebrating her 25 years in business, Laura's Real Estate Group would give away a $25 gift card every weekday to a local business for the remainder of the school year to a member of the local community.
“We have been doing daily (weekday) posts on our Facebook and Instagram pages for a chance to win the gift cards, hoping to bring a little more joy into other's homes during these unpredictable times,” she said. “We love our local communities and small businesses and now more than ever we need to support each other. All of the comments, likes and sharing really helps to increase sales and exposure for their businesses.”
Flood said everyone can help small businesses by purchasing gift cards and ordering meals to go or buying products for curbside pickup or even prepaying for some of the services they will be using in the future.
“This week will be our eighth week of giveaways and we will continue through the end of this school year. All of us at Laura's Real Estate Group have really enjoyed this giveaway, it's been rewarding to hear the positive feedback from the local businesses we've featured so far and how excited the winners have been.”
Flood’s Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/LaurasRealEstateGroup.
