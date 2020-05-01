The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF) is supporting four more local organizations with $23,200 in emergency response grants due to COVID-19. Grants are providing support to nonprofit and safety net agencies experiencing a surge in need due to the effects of the pandemic.
Adoration Abode in Watertown will receive $1,200 to purchase a freezer to aid in the distribution of food to families.
Community Action Coalition For South Central Wisconsin, Inc., which serves Jefferson County, will receive $10,000 to temporarily house people who are experiencing homelessness.
The Salvation Army of Jefferson County will receive $10,000 to meet an increase in the number of families calling upon them for help with emergency rent, utilities and lodging.
The Waterloo Food Pantry will receive $2,000 to purchase food and necessities for a growing number of client families.
The addition of these four grants brings the total amount distributed by GWCHF in response to COVID-19 to date to $56,200. Earlier in April, GWCHF granted funds to the Dodge County Food Pantry to purchase food, Crossroads of Watertown to provide housing assistance, Green Valley Enterprises to serve adults with special needs, and Church Health Services to provide emergency mental health and dental services.
“Our Emergency Response Grants are helping to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of vulnerable residents during this critical time,” said GWCHF President and CEO, Tina Crave. “As we continue to learn about needs in our community, we are responding with support to agencies that have needed to increase their level of services.”
Grants Available Through August
COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants are available through August 31, 2020. Funded organizations must serve individuals in communities served by the Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown school districts.
Organizations can complete a brief application at www.watertownhealthfoundation.com. Completed applications should be emailed to Andi Merfeld at amerfeld@watertownhealthfoundation.com.
To learn more about GWCHF and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com.
