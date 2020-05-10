Gov. Tony Evers' administration on Friday released a best practices guidebook for businesses as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The guidelines apply to a wide array of businesses from swimming pools to restaurants, hair salons to gyms, manufacturers, professional offices agriculture and construction.
Wisconsin's current "safer at home" order closing most nonessential businesses remains in effect until May 26.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit filed by Republican lawmakers seeking to undo the order.
Evers said the guidelines compiled by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. included input from national and state health and industry experts in partnership with the state department of Health Services, Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Tourism as well as regional economic development partners
Being able to reopen, the economic development agency said, "will require the gradual adoption of new business practices that reflect the evolving reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and our success in mitigating the effects of this unprecedented global health emergency."
"The guides answer basic questions, such as how to handle transactions at cash registers, what to do about merchandise that’s been handled by customers, and how to set up an office using social distancing strategies," WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a news release.
Some of the general advice for businesses includes:
Making sure that employees who are sick don’t come to work
Curtailing business travel whenever possible.
Promoting telecommuting or other work-from-home arrangements
Making sure employees have access to sanitizers and personal protective equipment when appropriate.
Click here to see the guidelines for various business types.
