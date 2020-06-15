From Beloit to Superior, 49 libraries, historical museums, community centers, and other organizations recently received Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant emergency funding to help support their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society. Funding was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
“We put great care into reviewing the 111 applications received, weighing factors such as need, location, strength of their public humanities work, and audience,” says Dena Wortzel, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Humanities Council. “From paying the salaries of furloughed employees to Plexiglas barriers and protective equipment necessary for safe re-opening, we saw so much need.”
The 49 grants awarded are the first grant round of the Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grant program. The second application period is scheduled to open June 15th with a deadline of July 15. Emergency relief grants provide funds immediately to Wisconsin nonprofit organizations that support humanities and cultural programs. The grants help these nonprofits maintain their essential functions and retain core staff during the public health crisis.
“Many of these organizations have vastly reduced revenue due to cancelled fundraisers, lost ticket sales, and loss of donations from supporters who can't afford to give now. This is a small step to alleviate the pain the creative and cultural sector of Wisconsin is feeling as we face the challenges ahead,” says Wortzel.
Wisconsin Humanities Cares Relief Grants are intended for organizations with annual expenses of $500,000 or less and support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific projects or initiatives. For more details on eligibility and for notification when the application process opens, interested organizations should go to WisconsinHumanitiesCares.org.
