The annual Lake Mills Arts Festival, which was originally scheduled for July 18 in downtown Lake Mills, has been canceled due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arts Festival Committee said canceling was a difficult decision, but due to the current health crisis, and with safely in mind, it is in the best interest of our visitors, artists and event volunteers.
Lake Mills Arts Festival features regional artists, live music, food and children’s activities. The 2020 event would have marked the 15th year for the festival. Artists and vendors will receive a full refund for their application and jury fees.
“Deciding to cancel was difficult, but necessary for the safety of all involved,” said Alisa Smith, Main Street director. “We wanted to continue to host a high-quality art fair but felt we could not do that with social distancing measures in place. The uncertain timeline lifting restrictions on large public gatherings was also a factor.”
