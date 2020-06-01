Due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on community health and well-being, the 2020 Jefferson County Fair has been canceled. The safety of the Jefferson County Fair’s attendees, participants and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair.
"We're going to keep the Jefferson County Fair alive throughout the next month by hosting a virtual fair on our website for our junior, senior and open class exhibitors. Online entries open today, June 1 and will close on June 30. Entries will be posted and judged virtually on July 8-12 on our social media pages and our website," the fair said in a Facebook post.
"We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again and continue to celebrate all that is exceptional about Jefferson County."
Visit the website for more information regarding online entries and ticket refunds: www.jcfairpark.com.
