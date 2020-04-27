The members of St. Paul Lutheran Church would like to offer assistance in the form of grocery gift cards to those who are suffering a loss of income due to the "Safer-at-home" mandate.
On Saturday, May 2, from 9-11 a.m. members of the church will be handing out 140 Lake Mills Market prepaid cards worth $150 each.
“We will be handing them to you in a drive through fashion, wearing proper protection, so you will not even need to get out of your car,” said Pastor Doug Tomhave. “Our goal is to continue to help put food on the tables of those who continue to get hit hard during this time of pandemic.”
Persons who need assistance should go to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills, using the construction detour: Take Hwy B out of town and turn right on Harvey Rd., in a few miles turn right on Mansfield Rd., turn right onto Hwy 89, turn right to the church.
“We are still celebrating the Easter season and our focus remains on Jesus.He lived and died as a sacrifice for the world. The empty tomb means victory over death. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16). Jesus' love for all is the heartbeat behind these gift cards. May God bless you through this crisis with his hope and peace,” Tomhave said.
