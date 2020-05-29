Playgrounds and restroom facilities are back open at some Jefferson County parks.
Jefferson County Parks playgrounds include: Carlin Weld, Dorothy Carnes, Korth Park, Lower Rock Lake, Upper Rock Lake, Pohlmann Park and Welcome Travelers.
The playgrounds are "use at your own risk," the county said.
Parks with restrooms open include: Korth Park Upper (2 family restrooms only unless rented), Carnes Park West, Carnes Park East (camping, Cappies (camping), Carlin-Weld, Dog Park and Lower Rock Lake.
Camping at Jefferson Count Parks are open for rentals starting June 1. Reservations are required. Jefferson County Park Shelter Rentals are limited to 100 people.
Jefferson County trails remain open to the public for walking, hiking, biking, and other outdoor recreation. For the safety of all users patrons should observe the recommended safety protocol while out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.