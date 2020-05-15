Businesses in the Lake Mills area are operating with caution even after Wisconsin’s ‘Safer at Home’ order was overturned Wednesday night by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Many downtown retail businesses had already started to reopen this week. In Lake Mills at Ava’s a posh boutique a steady stream of customers could already be seen on Wednesday. Other retail businesses reopened in Lake Mills Include: The Corner Mercantile, Countryside Jewelry, The Vintage Flip, Crystal Feather Rock Shop and Bugaboodles.
Some area restaurants are opting to continue to only offer curbside pickup and takeout options.
Lewis Station Winery said on Facebook they plan to continue to offer carry out food and wine as well as retail shopping with limited hours. The winery plans to reopen with new hours May 20.
“We’re not 100% sure of the hours and what services we’ll be providing, but we’ll be posting it on Facebook soon. For the safety of our staff and customers, we’re making modifications to our processes, seating and overall dining experiences for guests, keeping everyone’s safety in mind first,” they wrote.
Lake Mills Family Restaurant opened its dining room Friday and continues to offer curbside to go orders.
Crawfish Junction in Milford will continue carry out service. The business is working on projects in the dining room they said on Facebook.
Aztalan Inn Bar and Grill opened Friday at 10 a.m. for dine in or carryout.
“The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority,” they said on Facebook. “Our bar has been completely cleaned and sanitized, all of our tables are placed six feet apart and sanitizer stations will be available throughout the restaurant. We ask that everybody utilizes the sanitizer as recommended by the health department.”
Businesses are cleaning tables and chairs with sanitizer in between customers as well as menus and high touch surfaces.
Aztalan Inn had a good reminder on their Facebook page for everyone in this uncertain time.
“Remember to respect others, it is everyone's right to live their life. If you feel unsafe, it's your right to stay home. If you feel safe going out, that is also your choice. Please do not respond negatively to others as we are all trying to figure out the new normal.”
In Downtown Lake Mills, The Grist Bar and Table is only offering to go orders this weekend with delivery available. TT’s Timeout opened Friday at 11 a.m. with social distancing in place.
“If you do not feel safe joining us we will always have carry out food available,” Tina Schuenke said. “It is your decision to enter or to stay-at-home we respect everybody's decision. Very excited to open again.”
Area hair salons are also able to reopen. CV Hair Company had a soft opening Friday and asked for patience.
“Please be patient while we try to call all our guests that were on the books and get them rescheduled. While the guest experience will look different, we are doing all we can to keep our team and guests safe during this this time,” the salon said.
The Hair Salon will start calling clients to reschedule on Tuesday.
