Ava's a posh boutique Lake Mills reopened this week in their new location, 322 N. Main St., after Gov. Evers announced retail stores could offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time, while still maintaining social distancing. Isabelle Eller, store manager poses behind the counter as customers come in and out of the store Wednesday, May 13. On Wednesday night the state's 'Safer at Home' order was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.