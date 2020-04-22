The L.D. Fargo Public Library will begin curbside pickup on May 1 by appointment only.
There is no public entry into the library. Only locally owned items are available for pick-up. There is currently no interlibrary delivery service available. No library returns will be accepted at this time.
Place holds online through the library catalog at www.cafelibraries.org. Staff will be answering phone calls during curbside hours to assist with holds and other questions. Staff will call customers to arrange pickup times. Holds will likely not be available for pickup until 24 hours after holds are placed.
Curbside hours will be weekdays from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. except for Thursdays when the times will be 4p.m. to 7p.m. Come to the library's rear entrance. Holds will be available outside the door.
Library users are limited to two items per library card and one visit per week. Staff will call customers to arrange a pick-up appointment. Customers need to bring their library card or photo ID. Customers need to notify library staff if a friend or relative is picking up their library holds.
See the library website for additional directions or information. Website is www.lakemills.lib.wi.us. Call 920-648-2166 with questions.
