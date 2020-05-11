Graduation at Lake Mills High School has been rescheduled to July 19. Lake Mills High School Principal Cale Vogel made the announcement during the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education meeting Monday night.
“We talked at great lengths as an administrative team and we wanted student feedback. We are trying to make up for all the seniors have lost,” he said.
“Not surprisingly they would like as traditional ceremony as possible.”
The ceremony had originally been scheduled for May 31.
“We owe it to the seniors to try,” Vogel said. “A lot of details are to follow on this depending on the rules and regulations at that time.”
Vogel said they didn’t want to choose a date in August because of other commitments for the seniors.
“At some point we have to close this school year,” Vogel said. “July 19 is the date. We will adapt and build the graduation ceremony from the guidelines from the state at that time.”
“I think that’s great,” said Dave Roedl, board clerk.
“We are going to wait to see what the guidelines are when it gets closer for masks and social distancing,” asked Rachael Davies, vice president.
Vogel said they would release details at that time as far as what the ceremony will look like.
Amanda Thompson, director of curriculum and instruction, reported parents have said in surveys that virtual learning is just right as far as difficulty for them and their students.
The district will hold professional development this summer to cover material that was covered in the fourth quarter to make sure there isn’t a gap in instruction.
Nate Grundahl, summer school director, discussed the ongoing changes with summer school.
“We are going to continue to look at what our options are,” Grundahl said. “We don’t know what July will look like, June will likely look different if we have a session.”
There is a kindergarten through sixth grade virtual summer school option available, he said.
The district is waiting for guidance from the Department of Public Instruction for summer school and will announce details at a later date.
The board approved allowing the seniors to forgo their portfolio interviews for the Class of 2020. The portfolios were turned in and will be returned this week with extensive comments for seniors.
“I was really looking forward to talking to the students I’ve been assigned and I will miss that. I know these students will go on to do great things,” said Roedl.
In other business the board:
-Thanked student board members Maggie Polzin and Camden Schultz.
-Approved a professional staff resignation.
-Approved professional staff contracts for next school year.
-Approved new staff contracts.
-Approved support staff letters of assignment.
-Approved the ceiling tile bids at Lake Mills High School.
-Approved a bid for a Middle School fence bid.
-Approved thousands of dollars in gifts to the district, including donations to the grab and go meal program.
“Our thanks to the donors,” said Robert Dimperio, board president.
