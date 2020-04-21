You trust them when you’re sick and turn to them when you have questions about your health, they help you in times of need and they’ve been doing everything possible to innovate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Small family practice medical clinics have been doing their daily work, taking care of patients and the community amid the COVID-19 crisis and finding ways to innovate.
Three Oaks Health in Johnson Creek owned and operated by Dr. James Milford and his son Jackson have put into place a UVC sterilization system for their equipment, air supply and rooms recently.
Until 2016, Milford worked for Watertown Regional Medical Center’s Lake Mills and Johnson Creek Clinics, which he helped to open in 1994 and 1998. In 2016 Milford opened Three Oaks Health.
“We are always dealing with infectious organisms, MRSA and influenza,” Milford said. “The reality is influenza still kills more people every year than COVID is going to kill. If you left COVID unchecked, sure this year there will be more deaths related to COVID than there will be influenza, but we are going to keep it in check and it won’t be at those numbers.”
There is already a vaccine for influenza.
“Theoretically we will get a vaccine for COVID and we will probably see declining rates, like measles, you don’t see that many deaths related to measles.”
He said COVID could be like influenza in the way the illness shifts every year.
“We may have to re-navigate every year. We don’t know that. We don’t know if we create a vaccine it will stick. Is it going to create immunity from here onwards? We really don’t understand that yet.”
Milford says he believes COVID will be an ongoing and lingering issue, that’s why his clinic is working hard to implement strategies they can continue to implement moving forward with all the infectious diseases that affect patients.
“Why don’t we have the same degree of urgency for a flu patient that comes in that we do for a COVID patient? I don’t think healthcare has traditionally had that mindset.”
He says they can do things at the doctor’s office to make it easy to do the right thing.
“We are able to decrease the chance someone is going to get an infection here and set a standard that helps others create that environment.”
One of the things they’ve had to do, with the decrease in availability for masks, is figure out a way to sterilize the ones they have.
“The UV light is one of the things that jumps out at you when you start doing the research on it,” Milford said. “We are using it temporarily to sterilize our masks because we can’t just throw them out.”
“Everybody is using personal protective equipment and hand washing, but I don’t think it’s realistic to say we are all going to be wearing masks all year long for the next five years. It’s not practical, nor is quarantine.”
That’s why it’s important to develop other strategies.
“We don’t think COVID is going to be gone in a month or two months. It’s going to be lingering.”
Milford says they don’t want to look for a solution for the short-term problem that is COVID, but instead want to look at long-term strategies.
“We want to make patients feel safe. We want people to feel coming to our office is safer than your grocery store or gas station or even having your family over for dinner. Those things should be riskier than going to the doctor’s office.”
They want to be a safe place for people both mentally and physically.
“Not only safe, but safer,” he said.
They are doing direct rooming of patients to remove the communal waiting room as a place of possible infection.
“We are really working on not having patients in the waiting room. That is obviously a place where you are gathered with other people who are sick and there is not a reason that you have to have that.”
They’ve also implemented car visits and Telehealth.
“That’s keeping a lot of people out of the office when they don’t need to come in,” he said.
Three Oaks Health started doing Telehealth about a year ago and now insurance companies are being forced to cover the Telehealth visits when they didn’t have to before. Milford said right now about 70% of their visits are being done via Telehealth.
For patients who need to be seen, their office has implemented car visits.
“We are keeping people who you’re suspicious of having something infectious out of the office and if we are doing this with COVID why wouldn’t we do this with influenza during the flu season?”
He says car visits are something the clinic will likely maintain for people who have an obvious infectious disease even after the COVID crisis has passed.
Also, to help keep patients safe they are screening employees for illness, just as other healthcare facilities have done.
“We are being pretty strict on employees being sent home. Should that continue long term or not? If someone is caring for you has influenza do you want them caring for you, what about if they have strep throat or the common cold?”
These are all questions Milford says he is thinking about.
The UVC light sterilization is dependent on the correct technology.
“The C spectrum is invisible wavelengths and there are certain wavelengths specifically that are toxic to viruses and bacteria and it’s very affective about 99.9%.”
Right now, for the in-room sterilization they are experimenting with a homemade device. The usage of the UV technology has to do with proximity. If the light is one inch above the surface it only takes a second to kill viruses and bacteria. The clinic purchased a UV power meter to test how much UV light their device is giving off.
“We did purchase a formal product that is used in operating rooms for sterilization that we hope we will be able to place in the room in between each patient in addition to our usual wiping down of a room and using the UV light to catch anything we might not have.”
The device is currently on back order.
There is no data on using UV sterilization in clinic rooms, but it has been studied in operating rooms.
According to a 2019 article published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, UV technology has the benefit of being “no touch.” Implementation of this technology in various hospitals has documented a sustained reduction in surface microbial contamination, reduced cross contamination and a reduced spread of multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.
The clinic also has to have remote switches because employees can’t be in the room when the light is turned on.
UV filters in the furnaces have been installed in the office as well as returns in each room to create a relative negative pressure, which takes the air and exchanges it with air outside and sterilizes it before it comes in and goes out.
The filters are a substantial investment for the hope they decrease the spread of viral germs.
“When you look at the cruise ships getting infected you have to wonder if some of that is a ventilation issue.”
The big picture
“We hope we are taking a negative event and making it into a positive and being innovative because we are small and because we have a great team,” Milford said.
When he founded the clinic four years ago Three Oaks was his American dream, his Wisconsin idea, a new way to approach healthcare.
“That’s the American model we innovate, and we innovate in a time of crisis too.”
His son Jackson Milford, business manager, has been a major part of the innovation at the clinic wanting to make sure whatever they did to get through the coronavirus crisis was a long-term strategy instead of a short-term fix.
“If we are going to do something what is the long-term reason we are going to do this,” Dr. Milford said. “Is it sustainable and does it have a return on investment?”
Their patients have kept the small clinic going while others have closed.
“I didn’t go into medicine to close my doors on people who need to be seen,” Milford said referring to a patient they saw with a life threatening condition who was turned away from another clinic. “This is nothing compared to some of the other pandemics and crisis we’ve had and I’m not going to say no to someone coming to my door.”
They are grateful their patients have been willing to do Telehealth.
“They are engaged with us, because of that we can take some of the federal money we’ve gotten for our losses and invest it in those kinds of technologies.”
The answers to the questions about what to do in a situation like the one coronavirus has presented is not found in data.
“We have to use this as an opportunity to make things better,” Milford said. “Our practice is focused on the relationships.”
He says they are still figuring out if you can build a relationship with patients using Telehealth.
“How do you get somebody to trust you enough to get them to tell us the things they need to tell us?”
He said these are things that still need to be studied and worked out.
“We have to make the best of this situation, that’s the human spirit and the American spirit. It’s the Wisconsin idea, I’m a Wisconsin graduate and they gave me the tools and my family the tools to be able to look at a situation and figure out how you navigate it.”
Milford says the precautions they are taking in the clinic are important to him. He is in the age group that has been most affected by COVID-19.
“It is a risk. I’m right in that age group where I’m the highest risk for dying from this thing,” he said. “It’s really important for me to take all these precautions.”
Through everything Milford is grateful for the patients who’ve checked in with him at the clinic.
“You hear so much negative, but patients are asking, ‘Are you doing ok?’ I didn’t realize people care about me. I thought I was supposed to care about them.”
In a strange way the pandemic has been a gift for the business.
“It’s made us relook at our business model, how we provide healthcare and how we really look at keeping patients and staff safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.