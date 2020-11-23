MADISON — Faced with hospitals running out of beds and staff to treat the rising number of COVID-19 patients, the leader of the Wisconsin Hospital Association pleaded last week with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and state legislative leaders to come together immediately to fight the virus before the current crisis becomes a catastrophe.
The governor and lawmakers should take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, address immediate hospital bed shortages and staffing needs, create alternative care facilities and expand contact tracing, Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote in the letter.
“Wisconsin faces a public health crisis the likes of which we have not experienced in three generations,” Borgerding said. “A crisis of this magnitude caused by a virus that is so clearly raging across all of Wisconsin demands a unified and substantial response. Your joint leadership is critical to improve this situation, allowing everyone to get back to our way of life sooner.”
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has sued Evers over his orders to slow the virus and who has not put forth any specific alternative plan of his own, said in a statement that he agreed more needed to be done to fight the virus.
“I join the call for unity in Wisconsin and hope my Senate colleagues and the governor can join me in putting aside partisan differences to find bipartisan answers,” Vos said.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately return messages seeking comment. Evers’ spokeswoman reacted by referring to Evers’ previous comments that mirrored the exhortation from Borgerding for policy makers to come together.
Evers last week proposed a roughly half-billion dollar package of ideas to address the virus. Vos responded by outlining broad ideas Republicans support, but not specific legislation. Evers and Republican leaders were expected to meet late last week to discuss ideas, their first such meeting in months.
The Legislature hasn’t met since April when it approved a COVID-19 relief bill. Republicans have fought Evers in court over his attempts to curb the virus spread, including his “safer at home” order that was struck down by the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court in May and his current mask mandate that the court heard arguments over on Monday.
As of Nov. 19, there were 2,104 coronavirus patients hospitalized across the state, down slightly from an all-time high recorded Tuesday.
There were 83 more deaths and 6,635 new positive cases reported by the state Department of Health Services. That brings the total number of cases to nearly 338,500 and deaths to 2,876. There were 1,606 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks fifth in the country for new cases per capita, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
Meanwhile, Dane County authorities say a significant number of inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Between Wednesday and Thursday, a total of 38 inmates tested positive — after only one inmate had a positive test a week ago. So far, all are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. Sheriff David Mahoney is requesting the release of as many COVID-19-positive inmates as possible, while those who need to stay in jail will be isolated and monitored.
