Beginning June 1 Lake Mills Food Pantry was able to offer more households the Grade A foods provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Lake Mills Food Pantry is an authorized food distributor in the Emergency Food Assistance Program and can now provide no-cost groceries for households that have income up to 300% of the federal poverty level. People who have lost jobs or income may obtain a monthly share of American- grown meat, vegetables, fruit, juice and more from the food pantry. Before June 1, TEFAP’s qualifying income threshold was 185% FPL.
Enrollment is confidential and simple. The Lake Mills Food Pantry is located at 720 E. Lake St. and is open to residence living in the Lake Mills School District. The pantry is open Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The pantry will provide food on the day of application, and once a week as long as the household’s income qualifies them to participate. Proof of address and identification is required; proof of income is not.
Household participation in other food programs (such as Food Share, WI Cor school nutrition) may also participate in TEFAP without affecting their ability to qualify for those programs.
Wisconsin’s pantry volunteers are providing “no contact” food distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are enrolling households and distributing groceries out doors to minimize health risks. TEFAP applicants and participants remain in their cars for service.
In 2019, Wisconsin’s 265 charitable TEFAP pantries made more than 800,000 monthly food distributions to households in need of food.
