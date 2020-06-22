The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released guidelines for reopening schools this fall.
Education Forward, is an 83-page document that details plans for a safe return to school. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor says in a letter she expects schools to reopen in the fall but they are expected to look different with the pandemic still ongoing.
Several scheduling scenarios were presented in the DPI's plan, including variations of four-day weeks, two-day rotations and continued virtual learning for secondary students.
As schools reopen, the health of students, educators, and the community will require implementation of instructional models that are flexible and support local physical distancing guidance, the report says.
“There will be students who are not able to return to school due to health concerns and students and staff who may be quarantined due to exposure. This means every school district will need to plan for both school operations on campus and remote learning,” Stanford Taylor said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the inequities existing in Wisconsin. As we look to address these inequities and the planning around the pandemic, the DPI is focused on providing school districts the necessary supports and regulatory relief to pursue innovative strategies to ensure equitable access to learning.”
The DPI will be using federal CARES Act dollars to support school districts around remote learning options. Changes will need to be made as districts look at how they provide meals to students, transport students to and from school, move through their buildings, and gather to celebrate achievements.
There are 421 school districts, 26 independent charter schools, and 792 private schools serving a school-age population of over 1,000,000 students in Wisconsin. Due to the extensive variance in schools, this guidance is offered as a workbook to be considered in conjunction with the Department of Health Services risk assessment checklist.
Scheduling scenarios released by DPI:
Four-day week:
• Each student level (elementary, middle, and high school) reports to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations four full days a week. Schools are closed on the fifth day to allow for deep-cleaning.
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment.
• Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. On this day, students do not report to school, but virtual learning continues.
Two-day rotation:
• All students report to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations two full days per week (Monday/Tuesday or Thursday/Friday).
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials —digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats— to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learners, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment.
• Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. On this day, students do not report to school, but virtual learning continues.
A/B Week Rotation:
• Half of the student population reports to school, outdoor learning spaces, or community-based organizations four full days per week for in-person learning while the other half of the school population participates in virtual learning at home. The two student groups alternate between in-person and virtual learning weekly. All grade bands are included.
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment.
• Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. Students do not report to school on these days but continue learning independently.
Elementary face-to-face and secondary virtual learning:
• Elementary students start back to school first, before other levels.
• Elementary students attend four full days per week and are distributed across multiple sites (e.g., elementary and middle school buildings) to reduce the student-teacher ratio in accordance with physical distancing recommendations.
• Secondary students continue to engage in virtual learning.
• Students are provided with virtual learning materials—digital, analog, or a combination of the two formats—to support learning on those days when they do not report to school for in-person learning.
• All English learner, special education, gifted and talented, and resource teachers work with small groups of students to reduce the student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer in each learning environment. Learning in outdoor spaces or partnerships with community-based organizations may be needed to keep student-teacher ratios to 10/1 or fewer.
• One day per week is used for teacher planning and professional learning. Students do not report to school on these days but continue learning independently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.