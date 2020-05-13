Aztalan Inn Bar & Grill
920-648-3206
Bia Food Company
608-215-6157
Café on the Park
920-648-1100
Culver’s
920-945-0022
Crawfish Junction
920-648-3550
Doyle’s Dogs
920-723-7640
El Mariachi Mexican
920-648-2985
ElMLakeMills
The Grist Bar & Table
920-945-2122
The Hub Cafe & Pub
920-945-0090
Jimmy John’s
920-945-0432
Kroghville Oasis
920-253-5403
Lewis Station Winery
920-648-5481
Lake Mills Family Rest.
920-648-5414
Linda’s Lookout
920-699-2137
McDonald’s
920-648-3464
Ming’s Garden
920-648-6350
Pizza Pit of Lake Mills
920-648-4333
Subway
920-648-3713
Sunshine Brewing Co.
920-320-9735
Timber Creek Pizza Co
920-648-4277
TT’s Timeout
920-648-3013
Tyranena Brewing Co.
920-648-8699
