The American Legion Post 67 has cancelled all events for this summer including the annual Town and Country Days festival and selling their legendary burgers this year.
“We have a stay at home policy in force right now, so that means no gathering,” said Ron Zambriski, Legion Commander. “Not knowing the future and having talked it over with the people involved with the festival until the governing body sets the new standards the festival is cancelled.”
As for the Town and Country Days Parade the Chamber of Commerce Board will be voting on whether or not to cancel the event soon.
Zambriski also said Legion baseball will not be played this year, according to the national Legion commander.
“Everything is shut down for the year and this is worldwide,” he said. “Looking at the health and wellbeing of our Legion body and the people in our community if we hold off on this we won’t contaminate someone or have us come down with this and following the guidelines of separation.”
He said it’s not possible to social distance in the slider stand or slider mobile.
How are you going to get a six-foot separation with the crew?”
Zambriski also spoke with Jim Christman of Christman Amusements who is contracted to do the carnival rides.
“We are talking about if it does start to clear up we could turn around and then reschedule for July or August.”
He said until the governor lifts the mandates the festival will not go on. They will make plans after that happens.
“If they still have a limit on people, we can’t do it.”
He said at last year’s festival at one point they had over 100 people in line to buy a slider.
“That’s 600 feet long, an eighth of a mile line out there,” he said. “What we are doing is right now, at least until the end of May, the slider stand and Town and Country Days are not going to happen until the governing body says it is. If rescheduling is the way to do it, that’s what we will do.”
The impact of cancelling the festival will have a dramatic impact on the Legion. Town and Country Days and selling burgers are the way the Legion funds most of its projects.
“It weighs heavily. The festival is one of our main venues to earn money to work with the community.”
Right now, it all depends on what standards the government sets going forward.
“It’s not easy to do, but yet it has to be done.”
They don’t know if the Sons of the American Legion will be able to reschedule bands for a festival at a later date.
“It’s better to air on the side of caution,” Zambriski said.
