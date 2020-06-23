Fireworks to be July 4

Lake Mills will have a firework show in 2020. The show is scheduled for July 4 at dusk at the Seljan Co., 100 S. CP Ave.
The 100% community funded volunteer event will be a bit different this year, but it will still be a moment for the people of Lake Mills to come together, while remaining distant.
“We are still having a viewing opportunity at Seljan again. They’ve been generous enough to offer that space,” said John Black, fireworks committee member. “The city is just asking us to do social distancing to the best of our ability.”
There will be portable toilets and trash cans on site at Seljan. There will be street and lot parking available.
There will be no concession stand or face painting this year at the event. There will also be signage encouraging social distancing.
“Bring blanket and cooler for snacks, drinks and just spread out and do the things we’ve all become accustomed to doing over the last three months.”
To make up for the differences this year the committee will be giving away an activity bag for children. More details on where to get the free bag will be available next week.
“We are trying to be as mindful of the coronavirus threat as we can be,” he said. “This can be done safely and it’s a nice thing. We really wanted to offer something because, so much has been canceled this summer.”
This year there will be even more parking opportunities with American Way being finished all the way through. The fireworks will be shot off on Industrial Drive in front of the new distillery.
“The parking opportunities are fantastic in the industrial park,” Black said and provide even more space to social distance. “You can hang by the car and watch the show.”
Those interested in donating can do so at the Bank of Lake Mills, directly into the Lake Mills Fourth of July Fireworks Committee account. Checks or other donations can be dropped off at TJS Cabinetry, 613 Jefferson St.
