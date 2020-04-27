As gas prices continue to push cheaper across the country, only one dozen states carry an average of $2 a gallon or more. Today’s national average is $1.77, which is four cents less than last week, 28 cents cheaper than last month and $1.11 less than a year ago. Wisconsin's average is $1.19 per gallon.
Crude oil prices were extremely volatile last week, pushing negative for the first time ever, but they did make significant gains to end the week in the positive. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand at 5.3 million b/d, a slight increase, but still an extremely low rate compared to last April’s 9.45 million b/d average. Low demand pushed gasoline stocks to increase for yet another week, this time by 1 million bbl to put total U.S. stock levels at 263 million bbl.
“AAA forecasts that the national average will continue to decrease into next month, possibly dropping as low as $1.65,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We haven’t seen gas prices that cheap since January 2009.”
Some states could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as business are given the green light to re-open. However, this will not have a large impact for the majority of the nation’s motorists.
Regional gasoline stocks decreased in EIA’s latest report while regional refinery utilization held steady. Stocks drew by 1.7 million bbl to total 58.4 million bbl. Refinery rates were stable at 65%, though down significantly compared to rates this time last year of 92%.
