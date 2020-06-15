The University of Wisconsin System will welcome students back to campus for the fall 2020 semester, UW System President Ray Cross and Regent President Andrew S. Petersen announced today.
The announcement comes as universities continue planning for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We are preparing an environment that reduces risk so that students, faculty, and staff can return to campus in person this fall,” Cross said. “We know the on-campus experience is what our students want. At the same time, we must all recognize that our universities will be different this fall than what we’re used to and there will be campus-based decisions on how to best address particular issues. But students will be back on campus this fall.”
“Our UW System universities are vitally important to our students and our communities,” Petersen said. “The Board of Regents has engaged on this issue in our meetings, and I am confident in our prudent, thoughtful approach to providing educational services this fall.”
The UW System also unveiled a series of recommendations from its Plan Ahead Team and its subteams related to the 2020-21 academic year. The recommendations from the subteams focusing on Fall 2020, Public Health, Personal Protective Equipment, and Facilities Modifications were developed with input from employee experts from across the 13-institution System. The recommendations do not include testing and tracing, a subject still under study.
Institutions are using the recommendations as guidelines for developing their own plans for the 2020-21 academic year. The Plan Ahead Team will continue to develop guidance for campuses, and the recommendations released today may change as conditions change. The recommendations reflect a point in time.
“Preparing for an in-person return to campus this fall is a tremendous undertaking, and I thank my UW System and campus colleagues, our chancellors, and the Plan Ahead Team for all of their work,” Cross said. “I especially thank our faculty and students, who made the transition to alternative instruction so meaningful. We appreciate their flexibility and understanding as we approach the fall semester.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.