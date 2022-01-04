Each year around Christmas there seems to be a certain item that leaves the store shelves as quickly as they are stocked. For 2021, one of the items retailers found trouble keeping on their shelves was COVID-19 at-home tests. As people scrambled to check if they had the virus before attending large gatherings, lines at testing sites have gotten longer.
Jefferson County has not been immune to the challenges of finding at-home tests in stores but have noticed it is occurring to a lesser degree than other areas of the state and nation.
The Lake Mills Walgreens was out of at-home tests Monday morning, but a representative said the item is typically in-stock locally.
The Walgreens employee said there has been high demand for the tests, with some people calling before going to the store to ensure the at-home tests are in stock.
The representative said at-home tests have been selling at a steady pace. The individual said the limit on the number of tests a person can buy at once has been helpful in ensuring there are tests available.
Last month, Walgreens limited customers to four boxes of at-home COVID-19 tests per purchase in store and online. CVS set the limit to six kits per purchase.
The Lake Mills Walgreens receives a shipment of tests about once a week, but with the increase in demand, is unsure if there will be changes to how often the store receives at-home tests from distributors.
Manufacturers are working to increase supplies. Abbott is seeing “unprecedented demand” for its popular BinaxNOW tests and that it plans to expand production to 70 million tests in January, up from more than 50 million in December. The company said it can further boost production in coming months.
President Joe Biden on Dec. 22 announced the federal government would begin mailing 500 million free rapid tests directly to Americans beginning in January.
The government will use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. New federal testing sites will also be set up.
The changes come after public health experts for months urged U.S. officials to make testing more accessible, pointing to countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany, which have distributed billions of tests to the public and recommended people test themselves twice a week.
Experts say the latest efforts still will not be enough for all Americans to test at that rate. The United States would need 2.3 billion tests per month for everyone 12 and older to do that, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.
In-person testing sites have also seen rises in the number of people wanting to see if they had the virus.
The Jefferson County Health Department has seen a substantial increase in people getting tested at its Johnson Creek site in the past month. Epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani said since late November there has been a relative increase in the number of weekly tests.
“We saw an average of 90 tests per day in November, and more than a 12% increase in December,” he said.
Typically, the Johnson Creek location has seen 30-60 people being tested per day; it has the capacity to test 200 to 300 people daily. The epidemiologist said the wait time at the JCHD test site is 30 minutes or less.
Jakvani has heard of some people needing to wait in line to get tested at other locations in the county due to the holiday weekend but otherwise he does not know of any long wait times.
“Nationally, there is very low availability for testing. This is a testament to how many cases there are, given how many testing sites/entities there are,” he said.
Jakvani expects the number of people looking to get tested to continue to remain high in the coming weeks. He believes it will not only be due to people who want to be tested after attending large gatherings, but “due to the high rate of viral spread which was in play prior to the holidays and exacerbated by it.”
Based on data, Jakvani said the number of people who are vaccinated who are choosing to get tested is inconsistent regarding the ratio of vaccinated individuals getting tested.
“What is clear is that those who are not vaccinated are testing positive more frequently. We also see this across Wisconsin — fully vaccinated persons are five times less likely to test positive. That is likely to change with Omicron, but how much remains to be seen,” the JCHD representative said.
The JCHD lists several locations providing in-person testing. Hometown Pharmacy Watertown is one of the sites offering both PCR and rapid tests.
“The number of tests we are performing has gone up exponentially in the last two weeks,” said pharmacist Jason Schwager. “We actually performed more tests in one day (last) week than we did in the entire week three weeks ago.”
The pharmacy allows walk-ins for the PCR tests and rapid tests are by appointment only, but Schwager said Hometown Pharmacy Watertown is typically able to get people in for same-day appointments.
“People have been very grateful that we are offering this service,” he said.
While more appointments had been booked around the holiday season Schwager said the pharmacy has not been completely booked and has not needed to turn people away for testing appointments.
Jakvani said he personally understands the frustration of not being able to purchase an at-home test in stores or having difficulties getting an in-person appointment set. But, if a person cannot find a test on the same day they need it, the person should be able to find one in a day or so.
“If folks can’t find an appointment, find a walk-in testing site (Johnson Creek Outlet Mall has a drive up, no appointment testing site). Or, make an appointment to get tested as soon as you can close to Day 5 of exposure, or as soon as you experience symptoms,” the epidemiologist said.
“However, you don’t need a positive result to stay home if you’re sick. Especially if you know that you have been exposed (and the virus is everywhere and continues to spread rapidly, so it is easy to be exposed and not know it), and are symptomatic, the risk of a positive result is high,” the JCHD representative said.
As COVID-19 continues to surge around the United States and world, Jakvani recommends getting vaccinated to those who have not done so.
“For those who are at high risk, we are pleading with you to get vaccinated. If you are over the age of 50, if you have medical conditions that put you at high risk, please strongly consider it,” he said. Talk to your health care provider or reach out to the health department at health@jeffersoncountywi.gov and we’ll be happy to discuss it with you.”
The epidemiologist said in the past 30 days, 15 people in Jefferson County have died from COVID-19 and 17 people died from the virus in the 30 days prior to that time period. Most of those fatalities were among people older than 55 and not vaccinated.
“How we help to reduce that burden is by doing our part to lower case rates. Encourage others to help control the spread, and to get vaccinated, especially if they are at high risk,” Jakvani said. “Please — get vaccinated. Please stay home when you’re sick. Wear a mask in public places. Get tested on Day 5 of exposure, or as soon as you’re symptomatic. Jefferson County Health Department cannot control the pandemic without the help and cooperation of the community members it affects.”
- The Associated Press contributed to this story.