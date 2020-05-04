Gov. Tony Evers announced today the state's plan to make Wisconsin one of the top states in testing per capita, in addition to already being one of the top states in COVID-19 testing capacity. Gov. Evers shared that Wisconsin is prepared to provide 85,000 COVID-19 tests per week, ensuring that everyone in the state who needs a test receives a test. To date, the state has provided over 60,000 tests to hospitals, clinics, local public health, long term care facilities, and other community partners. Fifty-seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have requested and are receiving testing supplies from this program.
“We’ve made great progress in expanding our testing capacity these last few weeks, and now we’re taking the next step to ensure our tests performed match our capacity,” said Gov. Evers. “Everyone in the state that needs a test should be tested, and through the Badger Bounce Back Plan, we’re taking a comprehensive approach to make sure that’s the case.”
The Badger Bounce Back Plan features four key testing goals:
Key actions to achieve these goals include:
Community Outbreaks
Drive Thru Community Testing
Healthcare Systems
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the expanded testing is critical to reopening the state. “To turn the dial in Wisconsin, we have to test everyone with symptoms,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “From there, we move to contact tracing and getting those exposed to the virus in quarantine. Anyone with symptoms that include cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell please call your provider and get tested.”
State to be on of top for testing per capita
Sarah Weihert
