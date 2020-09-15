Lake Mills High School will close for the rest of the week, after it’s third positive COVID-19 case at the school this week.
“According to the guidance we sent to families in fall, we will be immediately shifting to virtual instruction until Monday, Sept. 21 at the high school level only. This will allow the district to deep clean and disinfect the building and mitigate further spread,” said Dr. Tonya Olson, district administrator.
There will be no classes at the high school on Wednesday to allow teachers to make the switch to virtual instruction.
The elementary and middle schools will operate as normal as there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in these locations. Olson said if anything changes at the other schools families will be notified.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. I am confident in the work our staff has done to provide a seamless transition between learning environments.”
Parents who did not receive a "close contact" letter or a phone call from the high school's children are not considered to be a close contact.
"At this time, there is not a recommendation that your child needs to be tested for COVID-19. We recommend that you continue to monitor the child’s symptoms and temperature daily. Please contact your health care provider if your child has any symptoms of COVID-19," the district said in a letter.
All extra-curricular practices and events are canceled until Friday, Sept. 18.
