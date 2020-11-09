Jefferson County suffered its 20th death as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise.
Wisconsin health officials reported a record 5,771 of new coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths on Tuesday, along with a testing positivity rate tracking ever higher.
In Jefferson County, 11 of the 20 deaths from COVID-19 have occurred since the second week of October.
Hospitalizations rose by 247 in the state, which for weeks has ranked one of the nation’s worst hot spots for the virus. The state’s daily average of new cases has risen by 44 percent over the past two weeks, making it fourth-worst in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins.
The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Wisconsin has risen over the past two weeks to 14.72% as of Monday.
With that average continuing upward, the School District of Fort Atkinson has extended virtual learning through the end of the month. Lake Mills Schools are set to go back to in-person learning Tuesday.
By Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average through Nov. 2 was 69 new cases daily per 100,000, and it rose to 73 on Wednesday.
Currently, the county has had 3,246 positive and 135 probable cases of COVID-19. Negative tests have totaled 25,450.
Fort Atkinson has had 740 cases of the coronavirus; Jefferson, 464; Waterloo, 233; Lake Mills, 211; Johnson Creek, 168; Sullivan, 110; and Palmyra, 113.
