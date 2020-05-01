In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment, WIC continues to serve WIC participants and encourages all eligible parents and expecting parents to sign up. Jefferson County WIC is supporting WIC families at this time, but it is recommended to call 920-674-7189 before coming in.
WIC serves low-income pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding women, infants and children under age five who have health or nutrition risks. Many working families are part of WIC. Dads, grandparents and other caregivers of children under the age of five may also sign up kids for WIC. Foster children and Kinship Care recipients under age five, and foster teens who are pregnant are eligible for WIC.
To be eligible for WIC:
— Live in Wisconsin.
— Pregnant or breastfeeding woman, woman within the first six months postpartum, infant up to age one, or a child up to age five.
— Have a health or nutrition need.
— Be income-eligible, all sources of gross income, including overtime, in the household before any deductions are made. This also includes, but is not limited to, child support, unemployment, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. For more information about income eligibility, contact a local WIC Office.
For detailed information about qualifying for WIC, visit wicmomstrong.com.
Persons may qualify if anyone in your family is receiving FoodShare, Medicaid, BadgerCare Plus, Wisconsin Works Program (W2), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).
