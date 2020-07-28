As COVID-19 case numbers surpass 4 million, demand for gasoline is weakening across the country. The latest Energy Information Administration demand reading measures at 8.5 million b/d, which is about 11% less than a year ago. The lower demand contributed to a cheaper national average on the week – down one penny to $2.18. This is the first time since late April that the national average has declined.
“Pump prices are mostly pushing cheaper across the country as gasoline demand wanes over the past few weeks,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns, with the national average possibly reaching $2.25.”
Monday’s national average ($2.18) is one cent more than last month and 56 cents cheaper than last year. Motorists can find gas for $2.25 or less at 70% of gas stations across the country. In Wisconsin the average cost for a gallon of gas was $2.07. In Lake Mills gas was $2.06 on Tuesday morning.
Motorists in the Great Lakes and Central states are seeing savings at the pump on the week. With a decrease of as much as a nickel, these states land on the top 10 list for largest weekly decreases including Wisconsin (-2 cents).
After a one-week build, stocks declined by 600,000 bbl to push total levels back to 50 million bbl. Since late May, when many states started to re-open, regional stocks have declined by 5 million bbl, according to EIA data. Total measurement levels are reflective of the typical summer time in the region.
