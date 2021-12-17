Earlier this week Gov. Tony Evers marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin. Since then, more than 3.5 million state residents, including 87,910 children ages 5-11, have received at least one dose.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine dashboard 16.5% of Jefferson County’s age 5-11 population – or 1,084 individuals – have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Wednesday, 660 youth in that cohort have completed the vaccine series.
Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist for the Jefferson County Health Department, said the number is lower than the county was hoping to see but feels it’s good progress in the short time children in that age group have been eligible.
The age group became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine on Nov. 4; the two-shot series continues to be the only approved vaccine for children ages 5-11. Since March 2019, a total of 105,401 Wisconsin children ages 0-13 have tested positive for the virus. Jakvani said in Jefferson County, approximately 650 children ages 5-11 had confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three of them needing to be hospitalized.
The JCHD employee said many families are waiting to hear about the experiences of others who have opted to get their eligible children vaccinated before getting their own child vaccinated.
“While JCHD aims to achieve high vaccination coverage in all age groups, we understand that parents and caregivers have questions about the benefits and risks of COVID-19 vaccination,” Jakvani said, adding these positives and negatives are being considered particularly because of the low-risk for severe illness from the virus for the 5-11 age group.
In addition to talking with family and friends about their experience with getting their children vaccinated, the JCHD employee said any parents or caregivers hesitant to get their children vaccinated should talk to their child’s primary care provider.
The epidemiologist said families looking to set up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment should find no challenges.
“During the first couple of weeks, there was a scramble while vaccinators were getting supplies and there was a surge in demand. Now, there should be no issues finding an appointment, but demand for boosters and vaccine overall has increased significantly, to the point where clinics are filling up entirely,” he said.
DHS reports almost half of Jefferson County’s ages 12-17 population have received at least one vaccination dose the 18-24 cohort is at 44%. More than 50% of county residents aged 25 and older have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
According to DHS, 55% of the vaccine-eligible Jefferson County residents have received at least one dose as of Wednesday. Three of the counties sharing a boundary with Jefferson County have higher vaccination percentages (Dane – 79.7%, Waukesha – 65.9%, and Rock – 60.3%) while 49.9% of Dodge County residents and 52.0% of the eligible Walworth County population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“There is a lot of disinformation online that has unfortunately, deeply permeated our community and others,” Jakvani said. “Hoax videos and factually inaccurate information is rampant, and this pushes people to hesitancy. (Jefferson County) has lower vaccination rates than many surrounding areas, particularly Dane County. Unfortunately, political beliefs are determining how folks are making decisions regarding their health.”
The epidemiologist continues to urge people – especially those ages 50 and older or at high risk – to get vaccinated and receive the booster shot.
“Three to four people in Jefferson County continue to die every week and cases continue to rise consistently,” Jakvani said. “Please wear a mask in public spaces, get tested when you are exposed or sick, and above all – stay home when you are ill.”